Kompany: Talk of replacing Guardiola at Man City is ludicrous

The Blues legend considers the Catalan coach to be “truly the best” and cannot imagine being in a position to succeed him any time soon

Vincent Kompany considers Pep Guardiola to be “truly the best” and considers any suggestion that he could be lined up to replace the Catalan at as “ludicrous”.

A two-time title-winning coach is seeing questions asked of his future at the Etihad Stadium once again.

Guardiola is tied to terms through to 2021, but is yet to enter his talks regarding an extension.

That has sparked talk that a man who walked away from and when at the peak of his powers could do similar at City.

Club legend Kompany, who is cutting his coaching teeth with in his native , is already generating speculation regarding a possible return to Manchester.

The former Blues skipper is, however, reluctant to be drawn into such a debate, with there no doubt in his mind as to who is the best boss for City.

Quizzed on whether that role would be his dream, Kompany told Sky Sports: "I am not thinking about that.

"If I was in a deciding position at City now, [then] I would do everything I can to keep Pep [Guardiola] for as long as I can. He is truly the best.

"To say anyone will ever come near, it is speculating in a ludicrous way."

Kompany, who has Anderlecht sat in a disappointing 10th place in the Belgian Pro League, added: "My ambition is right now to be successful with a project and deliver that successfully.

"After that, everything else we will see. I spend 99 per cent of my day just making sure what I do now is successful."

Kompany took in 360 appearances for City across an 11-year spell and claims to be taking many of the lessons he learned during his playing days into management, with the 33-year-old having had plenty of practice in overcoming adversity after enduring a number of niggling knocks in his career.

He said: "I learn from the mistakes of others and the things they do well. Then I come back and I feel I am ready, despite not being ready.

"That is the belief that has got me through so many comebacks.

"I shouldn't have been able to really, with all the setbacks, have the career I have had. Especially in this competitive Manchester City squad. It is purely down to the mind-set."

City opted against signing a replacement for Kompany when he departed as a free agent over the summer, with Guardiola’s side paying the price for a lack of defensive cover in 2019-20 as the defending Premier League champions sit 11 points adrift of table-topping .