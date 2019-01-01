‘Kolo Toure has been absolutely brilliant’ - Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has hailed the impact Kolo Toure has had in his coaching career so far, praising him as ‘absolutely brilliant’.

The Northern Irish manager launched the Cote d'Ivoire legend into coaching, having allowed him to make the step up from a footballer to the dugouts during their time at .

Rodgers and Toure first met at , with the former sanctioning the purchase of the legend. He then took Toure with him to .

Upon retirement, Rodgers allowed Toure to assist him in the dugouts, and their union has reached another level with the African following his manager to .

Speaking on the BBC's show, Rodgers talked about how his coaching team has eased into his new surroundings at the King Power Stadium.

"I think any club I've gone into, I've always respected the history of the club and the people that are there," he said.

"Of course, every manager has a team of people who you work with.

"Kolo is someone that I have transitioned into coaching. I brought him onto my staff at Celtic last summer and he's been absolutely brilliant.

"He's got a great rapport with the players - everywhere he goes they have the Kolo dance - it follows him everywhere.

"And I enjoy working with new people as well. It's a really strong team of people that we have."

Rodgers’ and Toure's arrival at Leicester City has coincided with a good run of form, seeing as they won four of their last six games.

However, last Friday's 1- 0 defeat to meant that they would have to bounce back to winning ways against on Saturday.