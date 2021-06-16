'I want to play for Koeman' - Depay has heart set on Barcelona move

The 27-year-old will leave Lyon on a tree transfer this summer and says he is only considering a move to Camp Nou at present

Memphis Depay says he wants to play under Ronald Koeman again as reports he will join Barcelona this summer continue to circulate.

The Netherlands star's contract at Lyon expires at the end of the season and a move to Camp Nou has long been touted.

The 27-year-old was reported to be close to joining the Spanish side last summer, but looks set to reunite with former Oranje coach Koeman this time around.

What has been said?

"As I've said before, the transfer will become clear on its own. It remains to be seen, I want to leave it at that," he said at a press conference. "Everyone knows that I have been linked to them for a long time and that I want to play under Ronald Koeman, let's wait and see. Then the news will come by itself."

He told NOS: "Things are going on, keep an eye on the news, but I haven't signed anything yet."

Could Memphis join another club?

The former PSV and Manchester United winger has also been linked with a move to Juventus, while Paris Saint-Germain were also reported to be interested, but he has suggested Barca are the only contenders for his signature this summer.

When asked if he expects other clubs to pose a threat to the Catalan side in the battle to sign him, he said: "No, I don't think so."

Article continues below

Will Koeman still be at Barca next season?

After a disappointing debut season in charge at Camp Nou, Koeman's place seemed under threat this summer, but president Joan Laporta announced this month that the Dutchman will stay in charge, saying: "We will give continuity to the current contract that Ronald Koeman has.

"We are very satisfied because the talks have resulted in a unity of criteria for what has to be done during the season."

Further reading