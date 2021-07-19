Koeman admits Dembele situation is 'complicated' as Barcelona struggle to agree new contract

The World Cup-winning forward has entered the final year of his current deal, with transfer talk being generated as a result

Ronald Koeman admits Ousmane Dembele's situation at Barcelona is "complicated", with transfer talk continuing to rage around a winger that has entered the final year of his contract.

The World Cup-winning forward has seen fresh terms at Camp Nou mooted for some time, with the Liga giants understandably reluctant to part with a player they have invested considerable faith and funds in.

No fresh terms have been agreed, though, and the 24-year-old France international is now nursing a knee injury picked up at Euro 2020 that is set to delay his start to the 2021-22 campaign.

Barca boss Koeman concedes that things are far from ideal when it comes to Dembele's future, telling the club's official website: "I am very disappointed with his injury.

"Also, the situation with his contract is complicated.

"It is a pity for himself and for us. He brought us a lot last year, different from what we have. I hope he can come back soon."

Many of the Frenchman's suitors appear to be in the Premier League, with plenty of English sides seeing big-money moves mooted.

Manchester United have seen an approach speculated on for some time, but they now have a £73 million ($100m) deal in place for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool are also said to be keen, with Jurgen Klopp forever in the market for talent that can freshen up an attacking unit at Anfield that is so vital to the Reds' cause.

Dembele has also been linked with Manchester City, although Pep Guardiola appears to be exploring alternative options such as Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.

Chelsea also boast the financial muscle to push a transfer through, but the Champions League holders are already well stocked for forward-thinking talent and look to be prioritising a move for another central striker.

That could play into Barcelona's hands as, if no obvious landing spot materialises, Dembele may yet be convinced to stay put.

