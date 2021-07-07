KMC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be looking to close in on their fourth successive top-fight title when they return to action on Wednesday

After losing their last assignment 1-0 against rivals Yanga SC, Simba will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they face KMC in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Msimbazi giants saw their chances of being crowned champions for the fourth season in a row go up in smoke after they lost to their sworn rivals in the Kariakoo derby played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

With the defeat, Simba under coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, were forced to cancel their celebrations for the title and they must win their next match against KMC to remain in contention.

Game KMC vs Simba SC Date Wednesday, July 7, 2021 Time 19:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position KMC squad Goalkeepers Rahimu Shekhe, Sudi Dondola, and Juma Kaseja. Defenders Lusajo Mwaikenda, David Brayson, Ally Juma, Yasini Ngaza, Jackson Kazanzu, Israel Mwenda, Kelvin Kijiri, Andre Chikupe, Abdul Hassan Hassan Kapalata, and Ismail Gambo. Midfielders Martin Luseke, Abdallah Masoud, Emmauel Mvuyekure, Jean Mugiranze, Kenny Mwambungu, Cliff Buyoya, Hassan Kabunda, Mohamed Samata, and Paul Peter. Forwards Reliant Lusanjo, Kenneth Masumbuko, Salimu Aiyee, Simon Mateo, Charles Ilamfia.

The Kinondoni-based side will come into the game seeking to end a bad run of five matches without a win but they will have to overcome a wounded Simba side, who are in need of maximum points.

Veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja will lead the side alongside defender Israel Mwendwa and striker Reliant Lusanjo.

Probable XI for KMC: Kaseja, Mwaikenda, Mwenda, Chikupe, Mugiranze, Buyoya, Luseke, Samata, Lusajo, Ilamfia, Masumbuko.

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, and Meddie Kagere.

Simba have promised to go for a win after they suffered defeat against Yanga and assistant coach Selemani Matola is confident they will bounce back.

“We have asked the players to forget about the defeat [against Yanga] and focus to finish the job ahead of us,” Matola told Goal ahead of the game.

“We want to win because our focus is to retain the title and to win for the fourth season in a row, we are still on track and we will show it against KMC on Wednesday.”

Simba have all their players available for selection and custodian Aishi Manula will start in goal while the defence will revolve around Kenyan Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, and Shomari Kapombe.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.