KMC vs Simba SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
After losing their last assignment 1-0 against rivals Yanga SC, Simba will be keen to bounce back to winning ways when they face KMC in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.
The Msimbazi giants saw their chances of being crowned champions for the fourth season in a row go up in smoke after they lost to their sworn rivals in the Kariakoo derby played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.
With the defeat, Simba under coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, were forced to cancel their celebrations for the title and they must win their next match against KMC to remain in contention.
|Game
|KMC vs Simba SC
|Date
|Wednesday, July 7, 2021
|Time
|19:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside (Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|KMC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Rahimu Shekhe, Sudi Dondola, and Juma Kaseja.
|Defenders
|Lusajo Mwaikenda, David Brayson, Ally Juma, Yasini Ngaza, Jackson Kazanzu, Israel Mwenda, Kelvin Kijiri, Andre Chikupe, Abdul Hassan Hassan Kapalata, and Ismail Gambo.
|Midfielders
|Martin Luseke, Abdallah Masoud, Emmauel Mvuyekure, Jean Mugiranze, Kenny Mwambungu, Cliff Buyoya, Hassan Kabunda, Mohamed Samata, and Paul Peter.
|Forwards
|Reliant Lusanjo, Kenneth Masumbuko, Salimu Aiyee, Simon Mateo, Charles Ilamfia.
The Kinondoni-based side will come into the game seeking to end a bad run of five matches without a win but they will have to overcome a wounded Simba side, who are in need of maximum points.
Veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja will lead the side alongside defender Israel Mwendwa and striker Reliant Lusanjo.
Probable XI for KMC: Kaseja, Mwaikenda, Mwenda, Chikupe, Mugiranze, Buyoya, Luseke, Samata, Lusajo, Ilamfia, Masumbuko.
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed.
|Midfielders
|Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga.
|Forwards
|Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, and Meddie Kagere.
Simba have promised to go for a win after they suffered defeat against Yanga and assistant coach Selemani Matola is confident they will bounce back.
“We have asked the players to forget about the defeat [against Yanga] and focus to finish the job ahead of us,” Matola told Goal ahead of the game.
“We want to win because our focus is to retain the title and to win for the fourth season in a row, we are still on track and we will show it against KMC on Wednesday.”
Simba have all their players available for selection and custodian Aishi Manula will start in goal while the defence will revolve around Kenyan Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, and Shomari Kapombe.
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.
Match Preview
KMC are yet to register a win in their last five matches – picking a 1-1 draw against Biashara United, a 0-0 draw against Namungo FC, losing 2-1 against Azam FC, losing 1-0 against Dodoma Jiji, and registering another 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.
While Simba lost 1-0 against Yanga in their last outing, KMC drew 1-1 against Mtibwa, and in the first round meeting, Simba won the tie 1-0.
Since earning promotion to the top-flight in the 2018 season, KMC are yet to beat Simba in five outings losing all of them.
Last season, Simba won both meetings 2-0 while in their debut season, Simba also won both matches with an identical 2-1 result, both home and away.
While Simba are topping the 18-team table with 73 points from 30 matches, KMC are lying sixth with 42 points from 31 outings.