KMC survive Mwadui scare as Namungo defeat JKT Tanzania in league games

Newly crowned champions Simba SC are set to play relegation-threatened Ndanda FC on Sunday

KMC FC put up a spirited fight to beat Shinyanga-based Mwadui FC 3-2 in a thrilling Mainland League encounter at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

The hosts started on a high note but could not capitalize on their early chances created, and fell behind in the seventh minute when Ally Ramadhan turned the ball into his own net to give the visitors the lead.

The Taxmen waited until the half-hour mark to equalize courtesy of Mohamed Samatta and six minutes later Ramadhan wrote his name on the scoresheet with the second goal for his team.

On the stroke of half-time, the Shinyanga-based side conceded a penalty which Serge Tape converted to ensure his side went into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Joseph Ludovic reduced the deficit in the 55th minute to give his side hopes of getting at least a point away, but KMC held on to claim maximum points.

Namungo FC went level on points with third-placed Azam FC after a narrow 1-0 win against JKT .

The lone goal came in the 34th minute courtesy of Abeid Athuman.

Namungo have now won 16 games, drawn 11 matches and lost six to take their tally of the season to 59 points. However, their inferior goal difference puts them in the fourth position.

In another top tier game played on Saturday, Kagera Sugar and Ruvu Shooting settled for a 1-1 draw.

The Sugar Millers needed just two minutes to get their goal when Nassoro Kapama capitalized on poor defending to find the back of the net.

Ruvu equalized after a quarter of an hour through Sadat Mohamed to ensure the points were shared.

Mbao FC defeated Lipuli FC 2-0 while Tanzania Prisons and Polisi Tanzania settled for a goalless draw.

On Sunday, champions Simba SC will be away to Ndanda FC while rivals Young Africans will be away as well, to Biashara Mara United.

Mbeya City will play Coastal Union with Mtibwa Sugar away to Alliance FC.

The battle for the second-place finish is between Yanga SC, Azam and Namungo. The three teams are separated by one point with six rounds remaining.

The real battle, though, is in the relegation zone where Mtibwa Sugar, Lipuli, Alliance, Ndanda, MbeyaCity, Mbao and Singida are all fighting for survival.