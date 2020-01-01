‘KMC play technical football’ – Vandebroeck speaks after Simba SC win

The Belgian tactician heaps praise on their opponents after they were forced to use every means to get a vital win on Wednesday

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has admitted he was scared they could lose their Mainland match against KMC on Wednesday.

The champions went into the match seeking to win and close the gap between them and table-toppers Young Africans (Yanga SC), but they were forced to toil and use every trick in the book before winning 1-0 courtesy of a controversial penalty converted by striker Meddie Kagere.

Kagere, who had come on as a second-half substitute, stood up to take the penalty which was awarded after a KMC defender was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box, and sent keeper Juma Kaseja the wrong way for his 50th goal since joining the club.

The Belgian coach has now complimented his players after the hard-fought win, saying he knew KMC will trouble his side because they are among the few teams in the league who play technical football.

“Actually, I am very happy because, before the game, I knew that it would be a tricky one,” Vandenbroeck told Daily News. “For me, KMC is one of the better teams in the league which plays technical football.

“I think 90 minutes showed us we really had to give everything to get that victory and sometimes, victories in these tough games make you champions. If you can win a game that is 50- 50, it makes you go far.

“The three changes I did were because of injuries but the technical bench and all the players did everything they could today [Wednesday].”

Vandenbroeck also admitted some of his players are already exhausted because of playing matches week in, week out.

Meanwhile, KMC tactician Habib Kondo said they put up a strong fight to snatch something from the game but in the end they lost because of the penalty.

His keeper Kaseja, who protested at the decision to award the penalty, maintained it was not a penalty and that Simba were gifted the win.

“From what I saw, there was no handball in the box but because the referee is too a human being, such mistakes are likely to happen since we are all prone to mistakes,” said Kaseja.

Simba will now shift their focus to the Caf where they are scheduled to face of Zimbabwe on Tuesday.