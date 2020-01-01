KMC FC were better than Yanga SC who resorted to long balls - Kondo

The tactician is also unhappy with the officials for handing the Jangwani Street-based side a penalty in the first half

KMC FC coach Habib Kondo believes his charges were the better team against Yanga SC and did not deserve to concede a penalty in the 2-1 loss.

With the Kinondoni-based side leading by a solitary goal, Yacouba Songne was adjudged to have been fouled in the danger zone and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. However, the tactician feels his team was undone by that decision.

"We are disappointed with the result because it is not what we had hoped for considering the way we had prepared," Kondo told reporters after the match.

"Everyone in the team came into the match optimistic of getting three points. However, we have no option but to just accept and move on. I made a very good selection and we played better than Yanga; actually, we were a better team.

"I am still wondering how the referee decided to award Yanga a penalty. There was no foul at all; the only goal I am counting is the second one, not that penalty goal that came from nowhere."

The tactician has given out his general output regarding the entire game despite going down 2-1.

"Yanga were nowhere close to us in terms of quality," Kondo stated.

"They were just playing long balls to the front in the entire 90 minutes, there is nothing meaningful they did.

"Our main focus now is on the forthcoming assignments; we want to give our best and get a positive outcome."

KMC took the lead in the 27th minute when Hassan Kabunda moved along the left wing before cutting in and created some space for shooting. His right-footed strike was powerful enough to beat Metacha Mnata who had not conceded a goal before.

It took Yanga 14 minutes to find an equalizer through Tuisila Kisinda who successfully converted a penalty that had been won by Yacouba Songne. He tried to meet a high ball that had been brought in by Lusajo Mwaikenda but was fouled inside the box.

Waziri Junior, who had not started a single game under Zlatko Krmpotic, doubled Yanga’s lead in the 62nd minute.

Yanga are second on the table with 19 points from seven games, two less than leaders Azam FC.

