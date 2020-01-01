KMC FC stun Yanga SC to record third VPL straight win

The Wananchi team were shocked to the slim defeat just after picking victory in the Kariakoo Derby against arch-rivals Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Struggling Kinondoni Municipal Council FC have picked a morale-boosting 1-0 over Young African (Yanga SC) in a Vodacom tie on Thursday.

Salim Aiyee was the scorer of the all-important goal for KMC in the second half after Yanga failed to make their numerous chances, especially in the first half, count.

Aiyee, who had remained a peripheral player under former coach Jackson Mayanja but has regained form in the current regime, scored in the 62nd minute.

With Yanga failing to clear their lines quickly Aiyee took advantage of the misunderstanding in the defence and fired past Metacha Mnata into the bottom corner with some of the away side players protesting for what they alleged as offside.

This is the second win for the Kinondoni-based side in the VPL outings after previous wins against JKT where they picked a 1-0 victory and a 2-0 win against Mbao FC in the other tie.

KMC have now hit the 30-point mark as they fight to move away from the relegation fight which also involves Mbao FC and Singida United.

At the 18th position, KMC have little to worry as an eight-point gap now separates them from Mbao after matchday 28.

For Yanga, the defeat is a big blow in their effort to close in on second-placed Azam FC. The mid-week result means the record VPL champions will remain third with four fewer points than Azam who have played two more matches.

The away loss comes just after Yanga had defeated arch-rivals Simba SC in the Kariakoo Derby with a 1-0 margin on Sunday in Dar es Salaam. Mnata, who was key as Wananchi picked the slim win then, could not help this time around as Aiyee inflicted Yanga their fourth loss of the season.

Simba redeemed themselves from the loss to Yanga with an emphatic 8-0 against Singida United on Wednesday.

KMC will face Kagera Sugar, Alliance FC and Mwadui FC in the next three league assignments on April 8, 12 and 19 respectively whereas Yanga will have to do duties against Namungo (on March 15 & April 4) and Azam on March 20.