KMC FC sack Mayanja after poor start to the season in Uganda

The tactician leaves the club after helping them to just two wins in the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) which has entered Matchday 8

Jackson Mayanja has been sacked as Kinondoni Municipal Council FC head coach.

The club announced the development on Saturday morning following their Friday home loss to Kagera Sugar.

The 2-1 defeat means the club is sitting 16th on the log after eight matches where they have amassed the same number of points.

“The management of KMC would like to inform the media that they have parted ways with coach Jackson Mayanja,” the club announced the development in their morning statement.

“The decision has come after the bad results. We have mutually agreed with the coach to come to this decision. We thank him for the time spent with us and wish him the best.”

From the eight games played, the Kinondoni district side has drawn and lost in four matches. KMC have managed to pick up maximum points from only two matches so far.

Mayanja was poached by KMC last season after guiding Kyetume FC to the Ugandan (UPL).

KMC was the fourth club for the Ugandan legend having been at Simba SC as an assistant coach to Dylan Kerr with Coastal Union and Kagera Sugar being the other sides he has overseen.

As a player, Mayanja won two league titles in 1991 and 1997 and two Cup titles in 1987 and 1990 all with KCC FC.

At international level, he won three Cecafa Cup titles with Uganda Cranes in 1990, 1992 and 1996.