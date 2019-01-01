KMC FC management keen to stop poor run of results

The struggling club have had a bumpy ride in the league so far this season as they occupy position 17

The management of KMC FC has announced it will continue assessing the team, to eliminate all the shortfalls which are contributing to the club's dismal performances this season.

KMC, which finished in the top four last season to earn a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup, has had a bumpy ride so far in the Mainland this time around.

They occupy the 17th slot on the table with nine points from 11 games with their latest clash ending 1-1 against Young Africans (Yanga SC) at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Monday.

The Kinondoni-based side have just won two games, drawing three and losing six encounters, leaving them in the relegation zone.

Speaking on the development, the club’s chairman, Benjamin Sitta said KMC are a big brand which deserves to be among the top five teams at the summit of the table.

“Currently, we are scrutinizing every match seriously as one way to ensure the team heads in the right direction. We do not want to go back to the First Division League (FDL),” Sitta is quoted by Daily News.

“We started the campaign by taking action against our former coach [Jackson Mayanja] and it is an ongoing mission. Our hope is we will make a turnaround because last season, we began the league in a similar fashion but later managed to make things right.”

He also remarked basing on the squad they have, finishing into the top four positions at the end of the season is very possible.

Elaborating on when the new coach will be paraded at the club, Sitta said they plan to finish the process during the upcoming mini transfer window.