KMC fail to match Yanga SC, Simba SC points totals after Coastal Union stalemate

Four matches were held at various venues on Wednesday as the Tanzanian league resumed after the international break

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) failed to match Yanga SC and Simba SC's points after drawing 0-0 against Coastal Union.

A win would have taken the Dar es Salaam side’s tally to 13, the same number of points Simba and Yanga enjoy after five matches.

The result means KMC will have to remain with the same number of points as Biashara United – who have also played six games – and Dodoma Jiji as the mainland Premier league resumes after the October Fifa international break.

More teams

Namungo FC – the country’s Caf Confederation Cup representatives – registered a 2-1 win over Kagera Sugar. Hashim Manyanya and Blaise Bigirimana scored the winning goals for Namungo while Yusuf Mhilu was the scorer for the Sugar Millers.

Kagera Sugar took the lead in the 19th minute but the hosts fought back and equalised in the 22nd minute via Manyanya’s strike before Bigirimana won the game three minutes after the hour mark.

Mhilu is one of the prolific strikers who have emerged at the early stages of the 2020/21 season. The Tanzanian has scored three goals so far and stands fifth on the scorers’ chart.

Azam FC’s Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube leads with five goals followed by the 2018/19 and 2019/20 Golden Boot winner Meddie Kagere of Simba SC.

Chris Mugalu – who signed for Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the last window – is third with three goals too. Bigirimana has also scored three goals as the race promises to be very tight this time around.

In another match, Francis Baraza’s Biashara United picked up a 1-0 win at home against debutants Ihefu FC. Hamadi Tajiri found the back of the net in the 87th minute to break the hearts of the visitors who had fought hard.

Finally, JKT Tanzania were humbled at home after they conceded a 1-0 defeat to Ruvu Shooting. David Richard scored the all-important goal for Ruvu Shooting in a match that kicked off earlier in the day.

Azam FC remain at the top of the table with 15 points as they enjoy a perfect record so far after making key signings in the last transfer period.

Kagera Sugar, JKT Tanzania, Ihefu and Mbeya City occupy the last four, relegation zone positions.