KMC 0-2 Simba SC: Mnyama a draw away from retaining Mainland title

The Msimbazi giants will be crowned champions if they get a draw against Coastal Union in their next league match

Simba SC are one point away from retaining the Mainland Premier League title following a 2-0 win against KMC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Wednesday.

The Msimbazi giants went into the game seeking a win after their 1-0 defeat against rivals Yanga SC in their Kariakoo derby and it took them only two minutes to take a deserved lead after Chris Mugalu scored, and he added the second in the 44th minute.

Had Simba won the derby, they could have sealed the title then, but it was not the case and against KMC they needed a win to remain on course.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa opted to stick with the same side that did duty against Yanga, with goalkeeper Aishi Manula starting between the sticks while the defence revolved around Joash Onyango, Mohamed Hussein, Pascal Wawa and Shomari Kapombe.

It took the Wekundu wa Msimbazi only two minutes to take the lead, Mugalu beating his markers after being put through by winger Luis Miquissone to beat veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja.

Simba continued to attack in search of more goals and in the 23rd minute, Miquissone watched helplessly as his well-taken effort kissed the crossbar.

In the 34th minute, it was Larry Bwalya who got the chance to make it 2-0 after being put through by Miquissone, but he took too much time to make a decision and Kaseja snatched the ball from his legs.

However, it did not take them much longer to extend the lead as Mugalu made it 2-0 a minute half-time break, heading home a cross from midfielder Clatous Chama.

In the second half, Simba continued to attack the home team and they should have been 3-0 up in the 56th minute but Bwalya once again wasted a one-on-one situation with only Kaseja to beat.

A mistake by Kapombe in the Simba backline almost brought KMC back into the game in the 62nd minute as Hassan Kabunda set up Israel Mwenda, but his weak effort did not trouble keeper Manula.

Article continues below

Despite KMC applying more pressure in the last 15 minutes, Simba remained tight at the back to seal the win and the vital points.

Simba are now on 76 points, six more than their rivals Yanga, who are on 70 but the Msimbazi giants have a game in hand.

A draw for Simba against Coastal Union in their next league assignment will crown them champions for a record fourth season in a row.