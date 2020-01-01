Klopp writes back to young Man Utd fan asking for Liverpool to lose

The Reds boss couldn't help but respond when the Red Devils supporter made the bold request

manager Jurgen Klopp has written back to a 10-year-old fan that sent him a letter pleading for the Reds to start losing.

While Liverpool did suffer a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 clash midweek, the club have won their past 17 matches - one shy of the record held by .

Horrified by the Reds' good form, young Red Devils supporter Daragh Curley took it upon himself to write to Klopp and ask him to throw in the towel.

"Liverpool are winning too many games. If you win nine more games then you have the best unbeaten run in English football. Being a United fan that is very sad," Curley wrote.

"So the next time Liverpool play, please make them lose. You should just let the other team score. I hope I have convinced you to not win the league or any other match ever again."

While the Liverpool boss was far from swayed, he did decided to reach out to Curley, explaining why he can't let his side lose and declaring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team were lucky to have his support.

"Unfortunately, on this occasion I cannot grant your request, not through choice anyway," Klopp responded.

"As much as you want Liverpool to lose, it is my job to do everything that I can to help Liverpool to win as there are millions of people around the world who want that to happen so I really do not want to let them down.

"I can safely say that one thing that will not change is your passion for football and for your club. Manchester United are lucky to have you.

"Although our clubs are great rivals we also share a great respect for one another. This, to me, is what football is all about."

Part of a school assignment, Curley and his parents never imagined the German coach would read, let alone respond to the letter.

"My wife Tricia was up in the local post office/shop and she was told that there was a registered letter there for Daragh Curley," Mr Curley told the BBC.

"She was wondering who would be sending Daragh a registered letter, but when she mentioned it to Daragh he said 'oh it's Jurgen Klopp'. And it actually was Jurgen Klopp!"

Klopp will be hoping to ensure Liverpool's winning streak in the Premier League does continue on Monday when they host West Ham.

The Reds are currently 22 points clear of second-place Manchester City with United even further back in seventh.