Klopp unsure about Liverpool's summer transfer budget

The Liverpool boss is keen to add to his ranks but is ready to work with the players at his disposal

Jurgen Klopp has admitted Liverpool’s squad requires improvement, but does not know if he will have the funds to add to his ranks.

The Reds mounted a disappointing defence of their Premier League title, but a late-season rally has put them within touching distance of Champions League qualification.

Beating Crystal Palace on Sunday and stamping their ticket into Europe may result in Klopp being handed some funds to swell his ranks in the summer, but the German will work with whatever hand he is dealt.

“Whatever we do or not do in the next transfer window, for sure we will not use it as any kind of excuse,” Klopp told the club’s official website. “We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money we spent it, when there was no money we didn’t spend it, and here we are. That’s how it is.

“Yes, I’m very happy with my squad – very, very happy. Could this squad improve? Yes, like each squad could. Is that affordable? I don’t know. Is it necessary? I don’t know.

“Whatever happens, we will see, I don’t know in this moment, to be honest. We have to make decisions in and out, all these kind of things, it’s normal in a summer.”

The return of injured stars

It is a cliche, but the return of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will be the equivalent of new signings.

Van Dijk and Gomez have been sidelined since October and November respectively on account of injury, and their absence in the heart of defence has been keenly felt.

Liverpool never recovered from having their defence decimated by injuries, and Klopp will welcome the pair - and Joel Matip - back with open arms.

Klopp seeking improvement

While the former Borussia Dortmund man would love to add to his ranks, he feels he can eke out improvement from the players at his disposal.

“We might not be the best team in the world at the start of the season, but we want to be again the team who nobody wants to play against because we are that good,” Klopp said. “And I think that’s possible.

“I really think my responsibility is to improve the team without signings as well, honestly.”

