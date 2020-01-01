'Klopp treats everyone equally' - Alisson credits Liverpool manager with revolutionising club

The Brazilian goalkeeper says there are no big egos in the Anfield dressing room despite their domestic and European success

goalkeeper Alisson says Jurgen Klopp treats all of his players the same way and has "revolutionised" the club.

The German manager guided the Reds to glory this season, ending their 30-year wait for a top-flight title.

Having sealed the , Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup trophies last year, Klopp has overseen a dramatic improvement at Anfield since taking over at the helm in October 2015.

More teams

international Alisson believes the 53-year-old's management of the squad has played a pivotal role in their success, as he told Associated Press: "He treats everyone equally which gives him a lot of credit.

"Nobody is special, every player is treated in the same way. From the one who plays more to the one who does not play. We also have an easy squad to deal with. You will not find a player with a bigger ego than the collective goals.

"I believe this is also a reflection of this club and of what Klopp brought here. He has revolutionised the club in recent years."

The shot-stopper was also full of praise for captain Jordan Henderson, who won the Footballer of the Year award from the Football Writers' Association.

"I believe some people are born with leadership skills," he added.

"It is a gift. We can all develop some leadership skills, but Henderson’s main quality is his character. He has a strong personality, he is a positive leader.

"He is tough when it needs to be, he is there when the team needs someone to raise us, he is very intelligent to read the situation. It is definitely a big help to the manager to have someone like him on the pitch.

“I read an article saying that he is the personification of non-selfish, of someone who does not think about himself. He is just like that. He thinks about the squad, he is worried about the collective goal. Therefore, we are blessed to have a guy like him in the team.”

Alisson, who joined Liverpool from in 2018, played a pivotal role for Liverpool, too, and he is happy with his performances over the campaign.

"The key is not being affected by the mistakes. Errors are natural for any goalkeeper and you must move on," he said.

"When a defender makes a mistake, there is another defender or the goalkeeper to help.

Article continues below

"When a forward makes a mistake, there is the whole team behind him to try and correct his error. That is not the case for us. It is almost certain it will be a goal.

"I obviously work hard to avoid any mistakes at all, I want to have a 100 per cent performance, but it is crucial to be prepared to deal with your mistakes.

"Errors are inherent to this profession, we are human beings. The way you deal with your mistakes definitely helps to maintain a top level consistency."