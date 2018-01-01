Klopp surprised by Moreno's claims he is unhappy with Liverpool treatment

The Spanish full-back went public with his grievances on Thursday, with comments that caught his manager off-guard

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Alberto Moreno took him by surprise with claims that he is unhappy with the lack of game time at Liverpool.

Moreno has slipped down the pecking order at Anfield, with Andy Robertson now first-choice left-back for the Premier League leaders.

And this week the Spaniard made his discontent known to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, stating that he believed the manager had mishandled the situation.

"I disliked the way that Klopp has treated me but I understand his situation that he can't change [Robertson] because the team is winning," Moreno fired on Thursday.

In response, the former Dortmund boss insists he had seen no sign of unhappiness from his charge.

“I’m still not prepared to say things about it,” Klopp explained in Friday's press conference.

“My door is always open for people to speak to me. Alberto is not happy with having that much minutes? He never shows that in training sessions. He is a fantastic professional.”

Liverpool now enter the New Year period six points ahead of nearest Premier League challengers Tottenham after a sparkling run of eight consecutive wins.

This week, however, sees Klopp's men take on fellow high-flyers Arsenal and Manchester City, and he is aware that the Reds can take nothing for granted despite that healthy lead.

“We didn’t think about the distance between us and other teams. It is too early," he added.

“In the moment nothing happens. To explain our situation, maybe, I’m not sure if we spoke about targets at the start of the season but it’s clear at a club like Liverpool you should go for Champions League qualification.

“We wanted to do it third-time in a row, play better football, all that stuff. The only thing different to last year is our situation is better but we haven’t even qualified for the Champions League yet.

“We have to try and play football and get results like we want to do.”