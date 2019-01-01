Klopp: Salah will be ready for Huddersfield clash

The Egypt international was in the US earlier this week, which raised concerns on whether he would be ready for Friday's clash

coach Jurgen Klopp has said that despite a visit to New York City, Mohamed Salah is set to face on Friday.

The Reds star was recognised as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the TIME Magazine and had to attend the Gala in New York earlier this week.

His travel to the United States raised concerns over whether or not he would be fit for their must-win clash against the Terriers, seeing as they have to keep up with leaders in their bid to win the title.

"Travelling these days is no problem anymore,” Klopp told a pre-match conference.



"It would be more of a problem if his car was broken and he had to walk from here! That’s pretty comfortable.



“I’m very proud of that because people in football we are obviously on television and in newspapers a lot, and most of the time we don’t say very smart things.



"But Mo is a very smart person and is very influential in his role as well - he’s had a couple of really good things.



“In the world at the moment it’s very important that you have a voice like Mo’s voice. It should not be his first job obviously, but it’s very important that he still has an opinion and makes that opinion public.



“So I was completely fine. We always say football is not the most important thing in the world, but in moments when you have to prove it, then you have to be there, and that means of course he can miss one session.



"Today he will be in training and everything will be fine again.”

Also, Klopp hinted at being jealous after Salah was pictured alongside actors Rami Malek and Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen in popular series Game of Thrones.

"I saw a few pictures, he looked brilliant in his tuxedo and I saw that he met a lot of famous people," Klopp added. "Mrs Targaryen, she was there as well.

"If he would have asked me, maybe I would have joined him, but he didn’t.

“So it was obviously a very interesting and very good experience. Now he’s back and everything will be fine.”

On the international scene, Salah will hope to lead to glory in the summer.

The Pharaohs are hosts of the finals and are in Group A with Zimbabwe, DR Congo and .