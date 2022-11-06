'One of the best ever' - Klopp lauds 'absolutely insane' Salah after Liverpool's goal machine sinks Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to Mohamed Salah's "insane" goalscoring ability after the Liverpool star sunk Tottenham to reignite his side's season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Salah struck twice as the Reds won 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to 14 in all competitions. The Egyptian has scored in each of his last four matches.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: “Even in his ‘slow start’, he was involved in most chances in European football. He didn’t take them or we didn’t take them, but for a striker that is a completely normal phase. But everyone knows that in the end, when everyone looks back on his career in four, five or six years, everyone will remember one of the best strikers they ever saw because his numbers will be absolutely insane.

"What pleased me the most was that he scored the two goals, but that he played like a real, real team player. I’m not surprised by that, but it’s just important. He was confronted by these questions as well, slow start or whatever, and then it is like you have to score a hat-trick or whatever. But it was first about defending and then he’ll get his chances again. Really pleased for him. A top performance and showed an outstanding attitude."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's win, their first away from home in the league this season, could prove pivotal in the battle for a top-four place. It moves them to within seven points of Tottenham, while the Reds also boast a game in hand.

DID YOU KNOW? Salah has now scored at 24 different away venues for Liverpool in the Premier League; only Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen (both 25) have ever scored at more for the Reds in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's side are in Carabao Cup action on Wednesday, welcoming League One side Derby County to Anfield, before hosting Southampton in the Premier League next Saturday.