Klopp responds after Fernandes' antics rile up Liverpool in loss to Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called out Manchester United's time-wasting in a 2-1 defeat after he exchanged words with Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes wouldn't give up ball after Salah goal

Players shoved each other

Klopp exchanged words with Fernandes after game

WHAT HAPPENED? Klopp was seen in conversation with Fernandes at full-time at Old Trafford, having earlier clashed with the midfielder in the closing stages of United’s 2-1 victory as Liverpool's frustrations grew with the home side's apparent time-wasting tactics. Salah had wanted to hurry after scoring late, but Fernandes prevented him from grabbing the ball from the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We lost 2-1 because time ran out. The watch ran down without any football," Klopp told Sky Sports. In his post-match press conference, he added about his clash with Fernandes: “It was not animated. It was the most harmless conversation I ever had, with a player who is as emotional as I maybe was! It was the situation with the centre-half, [Lisandro] Martinez, when he went down [too easily]. He [Bruno] was talking to me and said ‘you would do the same’, but I said no, I cannot fall like this. It was all fine after the game, he told me he needs these kind of conversations during the game and so I said fine, use me!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp's frustrations are understandable, given his side's poor performance. The Reds fell to their first league defeat in eight months courtesy of goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, with Mohamed Salah's consolation offering little solace. Liverpool end the day 16th in the Premier League table, without a win in their opening three games of the campaign.

DID YOU KNOW? With 10 goals, Mohamed Salah is now Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorer in games against Manchester United. The Egyptian has also become the first Reds player to score on four successive visits to Old Trafford.

WHAT NEXT FOR KLOPP AND FERNANDES? Liverpool are next in action on Saturday afternoon when they entertain Bournemouth, while Manchester United travel to Southampton earlier in the day.