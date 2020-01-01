‘Klopp has replicated Shankly’s Holy Trinity’ – Moore hails German coach for uniting Liverpool

The Reds’ former chief executive claims the recent successes enjoyed by a Merseyside giant are down to everyone pulling in the same direction

Jurgen Klopp’s success at is down to him having replicated Bill Shankly’s famous ‘Holy Trinity’, says the Reds’ former chief executive Peter Moore, with manager, players and fans being united at Anfield.

That was not always the case on Merseyside under previous regimes as many have delivered tangible success to an ambitious club, but few have been able to sustain it while forging bonds between those on and off the pitch.

Klopp has delivered on all fronts during his time in England, with the charismatic German proving to be a perfect fit for the most demanding of coaching roles.

More teams

He has embraced what life at Liverpool is all about, with additions made to his ranks that share a similar mindset.

A loyal fan base has taken him to their heart as a result, with Moore seeing shades of Shankly in a manager who boasts European and domestic triumphs of own.

Moore, who left Anfield in August after a productive three-and-a-half-year stint with Liverpool, told BBC Sport of Klopp and the impact he has made: “There is no facade with Jurgen. There is no show for the cameras. He is a massive personality and a great motivator of men.

“We often reflect on the Bill Shankly era. The phrase he used was 'I was made for Liverpool and Liverpool was made for me'. The same could be said of Jurgen. I think he is a Scouser at heart.

“He has all the attributes; caring for people, warm personality, he is charismatic and incredibly articulate. He understands the values of the club, what it means to the fans and how important they are collectively.

“Shankly called it The Holy Trinity - managers, players, fans. Jurgen recognises it.

“There is a psychological bond between manager and fans. We have had lots of that at Liverpool over the decades but the closest example is what Shankly and Jurgen Klopp have done.”

Article continues below

Klopp will be sticking around for the foreseeable future to oversee more trophy bids.

He is tied to a contract through to 2024 and has suggested that he will walk away once that agreement comes to a close.

It could be that he leaves having matched the three-title haul of legendary predecessor Shankly, while also looking to move closer to the record of Bob Paisley – who landed six top-flight crowns and three European Cups.