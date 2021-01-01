Klopp: Liverpool loss to Chelsea a massive blow

The Reds are now four points behind the final Champions League qualifying spot after suffering another home defeat

Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Thursday was a "massive blow" for the Premier League champions, Jurgen Klopp says.

Mason Mount struck in the first half to secure the win for the visitors as the Reds suffered a fifth consecutive defeat at home.

The Reds are now seventh in the Premier League and four points behind the Blues, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying place.

What has been said?

Klopp admits his side need to get back to winning ways as soon as possible and must react better in crucial moments.

"The individual quality of Mason Mount in that moment made the difference. It was a tight game, intense game. Both teams invested a lot. That is it pretty much," he told Sky Sports.

"They had the goal they scored which was offside. The second half another counterattack, we had more situations around, the great one with Sadio Mane and other situations where we did not score.

"You have to defend differently and we didn't do well there. There are a lot of things out there you have to consider. In the end, we conceded one goal, we made the mistake there, the other was offside and you can say it was good defending but with all the possession we had you need to have more chances. Everything was really good until the final pass.

"Unfortunately we cannot say it is only at home. It is not about Anfield or whatever, it is in general, too often. In the decisive moments, we have to improve. We have to show our quality in these moment and we don't do that often enough.

"It is a massive blow. It is not done yet. We have to win football games."

Article continues below

What next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are in action again on Sunday when they host Fulham.

Three days later they will welcome RB Leipzig to Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie. The Reds have a 2-0 lead from the first leg.

Further reading