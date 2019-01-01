'Klopp improves every player' - David Luiz heaps praise on Liverpool's boss ahead of Chelsea clash

The Brazil international believes the Reds' biggest asset is their manager and his ability to improve all of his players on the pitch

David Luiz has heaped praise on manager Jurgen Klopp for his influence on the squad and how he helps to improve players.

take on the Reds on Sunday in the , and the international suggested the biggest asset the Anfield club possess is their manager

When discussing Klopp's managerial qualities, the former defender told Sky Sports: "He improves every single player.

"He has done it with everybody, with the full-backs, with the defenders, the goalkeeper, the midfield, and especially the strikers because they play in the same way, with the same passion and the same spirit.

"That is why they are doing amazing, but football can sometimes be a bit cruel because they are doing amazing but at the moment City are winning the title. It is a pressure for everybody.

"I want to speak about them because they deserve what they are doing but football is strange. It's going to be a tough game. We will do everything to win."

David Luiz also credited Liverpool's front three to powering them to the quarter-final stages while also ensuring they remain in the hunt for this year's Premier League title.

Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have 56 goals between them this season, and David Luiz believes this is partly down to their attitude when on the pitch.

"They play together, they have speed, intelligence and quality but also they are humble," David Luiz added.

"It's a game against one of the best teams this season, they have great players, a great coach, great philosophy, they are doing amazing, but it is up to us to do our job."

Liverpool host Chelsea on Sunday with kick-off scheduled for 4.30pm BST at Anfield.

The Reds will be desperate for three points to keep their title hopes alive, while the Blues need maximum points to ensure they remain the hunt for the top four.

Maurizio Sarri's side are currently in fourth position on 66 points, but with and closing in, nothing is certain yet with just five games left to play in the league this season.