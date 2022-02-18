Klopp hopeful Salah could break 'insane' Liverpool record against Norwich City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Mohamed Salah will score his 150th goal for the Premier League side during their Saturday game against Norwich.

The Reds, who have won 13 of their last 15 league games against Norwich and netted 47 goals in these matches, will enjoy the availability of the Egyptian again after he returned from international engagement.

"I've only been here for seven years and the club is so much older with so many great players," Klopp said in his pre-match presser.

"This team is one of the better ones in the history of this club, that is clear, and Mo [Salah] has a massive part in that. The numbers speak for themselves; to reach 150 is absolutely insane, it is not long ago that we spoke about 100 [Premier League goals].

"It is obviously a massive number and hopefully, he can do that tomorrow [Saturday]."

Odds look good for Salah as he has been directly involved in five goals in three Premier League games against Norwich for Liverpool, with two goals and three assists, while teammate Roberto Firmino has been directly involved in five in his last four against the Canaries with three goals and two assists.

Salah also has 25 goal involvements in the league this season, with 16 goals and nine assists. His next assist will see him register 10-plus goals and assists in a season for the third time in a league campaign (also 2017-18 and 2019-20), and he would be just the third non-English player to do so after Eric Cantona (four) and Didier Drogba (three).

Klopp also explained the atmosphere in the dressing room after Salah, Naby Keita, and Sadio Mane rejoined their club's teammates after participating at the Africa Cup of Nations.

"We are happy when the dressing room is full. Obviously, it is really good news because before that, he was away like Sadio and Naby was," he added.

"It is not like when he is coming back we think 'finally we can win games again' because we did that when he was not here and in quite an impressive way. The most important thing is that everyone in the dressing room is fit and fine, and then you can go from there."