‘Klopp has had it his own way for the last two years’ – Cole has no sympathy for Liverpool’s injury struggles

The former Reds midfielder was surprised that the reigning Premier League did not “spend some big money” during the January transfer window

Jurgen Klopp has “had it his own way for the last two years” at Liverpool, says Joe Cole, with the former Reds midfielder having little sympathy for those at Anfield as they manage their way through an injury crisis.

Having enjoyed considerable success with a settled side, including Champions League and Premier League title triumphs, the men from Merseyside have had to get creative this season.

Key men across the field, from back to front, have taken in spells on the treatment table, with defence proving to be a particular area of concern as options have been decimated.

Liverpool sought to address those issues towards the end of the winter transfer window, bringing in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, but more was expected and Cole is surprised that “some big money” was not thrown at obvious problems.

The ex-Reds midfielder says the reigning English champions can have no complaints at finding themselves in this situation, with good fortune deserting them, and considers it to be “a miracle” that domestic and continental success remains up for grabs.

“I don’t necessarily feel for Jurgen Klopp because he’s had it his own way for the last two years but he has had it tough with injuries this year,” Cole told talkSPORT.

“I can’t see how they can do it [retain their title]. I love Jordan Henderson, I think he’s done a great job but when you drop a player in that specific role to play centre-half, it’s tough.

“We had a similar spell at Chelsea with injuries to Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas and John Terry and we ended up playing with Michael Essien and Paulo Ferreira, who were fantastic players in their own right but having to shuffle your own centre-halves is a recipe for disaster.

Article continues below

“I think it’s a miracle that they’re in touching distance, missing [Joe] Gomez, [Virgil] van Dijk and [Joel] Matip for so long so I can’t see Liverpool getting a result at the weekend.

“I’m surprised they didn’t go and spend some big money just to keep that momentum going in January.”

Liverpool, who have slipped to fourth in the Premier League table, play host to leaders Manchester City on Sunday with the Blues currently seven points better off while still boasting a game in hand.