Klopp floats prospect of Fab Four starting for Liverpool against Real Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has previewed the game against Real Madrid, and says revenge is not on his mind

Jurgen Klopp has floated the prospect of starting Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota in the same Liverpool side against Real Madrid.

The quartet were on the field at the same time during the win over Arsenal on Saturday , and they made a positive impression on Klopp.

Jota scored three minutes after coming on for Andy Robertson, and sealed the win with his second of the match after Salah had doubled the advantage on 68 minutes.

What has been said?

Liverpool face Real in the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday, and Klopp teased the idea of all four starting the game.

When asked if all four could start, Klopp said : “There will be a moment when we give it a try. Is it tomorrow? We will see.

“You will have to wait! Did Zinedine [Zidane] say anything about lineups? We will see. But it looked good at Arsenal. Looked good at Man City too."

Article continues below

Klopp ready to attack

Salah, Mane, Firmino and Jota are no strangers to playing together, and started the 1-1 draw at Manchester City in November.

Liverpool led that game through a Salah penalty, and Klopp liked what he saw. The German coach has been unable to field them together on account of the injury Jota picked up in December, but is toying with the option again.

Further reading