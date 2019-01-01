Klopp condemns 'disgusting' Chelsea fans for racist Salah chants

The Liverpool boss has hit out at those captured on video singing insulting songs and suggested that they should be banned from attending games

manager Jurgen Klopp has branded a video of supporters chanting songs about Mohamed Salah as "disgusting".

Footage emerged on Thursday of a small group of Blues followers singing about a man who once graced the books at Stamford Bridge.

The international forward was referred to as “a bomber” by the fans in question, with their actions quickly condemned by Chelsea and senior figures on the club’s playing staff.

Liverpool also released a strongly-worded statement against those involved, with Reds boss Klopp now adding his voice to those calling for suitable sanctions to be handed out.

"It's disgusting. We should not see it as a Chelsea or a Liverpool thing," he said in a press conference ahead of a meeting with the Blues and Reds at Anfield on Sunday.

"It's another sign that something is going wrong a little bit outside. The stronger the reaction, the more it will help.

"If you do something like that, you should not be allowed to enter a stadium again, in my view, for life. It's a complete misunderstanding of how life should be. People think they are more valuable than others - the biggest misunderstanding in the world.

"Football is the best example for how different people, races, everything, can work together brilliantly. Go in each dressing room in the world and we find them all sitting there together. It's never an issue.

"Football has a strong voice, and we have to use that voice and show that we all think the same. Things like this should not be allowed to happen again."

Chelsea branded the songs an “embarrassment” when offering their response, with a club statement reading: "Chelsea FC finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and where there is clear evidence of Chelsea season ticket holders or members involved in such behaviour, we will take the strongest possible action against them.

"Such individuals are an embarrassment to the vast majority of Chelsea supporters who won’t tolerate them in their club."

Liverpool went on to condemn the "unadulterated bigotry" displayed in the video when issuing a statement of their own which read: "The video circulating online, showing vile discriminatory chants being aimed at one of our players, is dangerous and disturbing.

"This behaviour needs to be called out for what it is - unadulterated bigotry.

"As pertains to this latest incident, the club is working with Merseyside Police to ascertain the facts around this footage with the aim of identifying individuals featuring in it.

"In addition, we are working directly with Chelsea Football Club on the matter. We thank them for their condemnation and a commitment to act urgently to identify any individuals responsible."