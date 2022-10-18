Klopp charged by FA for improper conduct following red card in Liverpool win over Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association after being sent off against Man City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss saw red in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City at Anfield. Klopp lost his cool after feeling Mohamed Salah should have been awarded a free-kick following a tangle with Bernardo Silva. The German let rip at the assistant referee which led match official Anthony Taylor to send him off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp has now been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 after it was alleged his behaviour was improper. The Liverpool boss has until Friday to provide a response which means he will be on the touchline for the team's next game against West Ham on Wednesday. However, he could face a ban or a fine is the charge is successful.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp has already apologised for his actions during the match. "Something snapped in that situation, I'm not proud of that," he said. "I deserved a red card, and the way I looked in this moment is not right."

DID YOU KNOW? Pep Guardiola has lost 11 matches against Klopp as a manager, at least four more defeats than against any other coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be hoping to follow up their win over Man City with another three points against West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday at Anfield.