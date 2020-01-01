Kizza: Henry's Montreal Impact interested in KCCA FC and Uganda's defender

The 20-year old has been a sensation for the Kassasiro Boys and his exploits have rightfully attracted numerous offers from abroad

Thierry Henry's are interested in 's left-back Mustafa Kizza, his agent Adamson Mansoor has revealed.

Kizza, 20, has been an important player for the Ugandan (UPL) heavyweights KCCA FC but it seems he might be on his way out when his contract expires in December 2020.

Mansoor further revealed his agent has attracted numerous offers from , , , , , and the USA.

“The coaches and scouts of Montreal [Impact] in the Major League Soccer [ ] want Kizza, that’s a team coached by [Thierry] Henry. Who wouldn’t want to be coached by Henry?” Adamson told Football256 .

“But is going to the MLS now the right choice, when there are suitors in European Leagues close to the top five leagues?”

Mansoor was quick to point out that he will have to select the best team for the young defender which will offer him the best stage for development for future career challenges and ambitions.

“I have dealt with several players especially the West Africans and trust me that experience is enough to help us make the right decision and choice for Kizza,” he added.

“Players leave Africa when they are not ready for the big stage straight away, the reason why they need to start in leagues I would describe as springboards, after a season or two they can be ready for the big stage.”

Mansoor further said they would be careful enough before picking the next team for the overlapping full-back.

“Why we don’t want to get it wrong with Kizza is because this deal is not for him alone but for his brothers who are coming through, the moment it works out then we would get the attention and trust that Uganda has good players,” he explained.

Mansoor has complete faith in his agent, he has revealed the few areas Kizza must work on in order to be a success.

“The coaches who have seen him play the few times he has visited Europe, are in love with his crosses, remember he can also take a free-kick and he has goals in him,” the agent concluded.

“What he needs to improve is his defensive abilities, he also needs to put on a bit of weight and improve on his tactical abilities.

“If he works hard, Kizza can be among the top 10 or 20 left-backs in the world but that starts with making the right decision today. Our aim is to get Kizza close to the top five leagues in Europe.

“But he will need to be hungry, he will need to be determined, committed, serious, but also work hard too, because all that can’t be achieved with the wrong mindset.”