Kitanki FC emerge winners as La Liga organise festival to fight use of drugs

The competition was conducted through ‘Shtuka-Piga vita dawa za kulevya’ (Be alert, shoot-fight against drugs’) campaign

DAR24 Media in collaboration with - hosted a football festival in Dar es Salaam involving the city’s top eight teams, with the aim of encouraging young people to avoid drug use and trafficking.

The tournament, which took place on Sunday at Shoka grounds in Mburahati area, was attended by hundreds of football fans who witnessed 150 youngsters from the teams that participated in the competition.

Kitanki FC emerged the winners of the tournament after beating Palianda FC 1-0, in the final, and grabbed a prize of various sports equipment from La Liga headquarters, Spain.

Palianda FC goalkeeper Athman Bonge was named the tournament's best player and was awarded a prize from Dstv.

Speaking to journalists soon after the tournament, a representative of Dar24 Media, which is part of DataVision International, Shaban Kondo said the aim of the partnership with La Liga in organising the festival is to support the government's efforts in combating drug abuse; and visualizing talent as part of youth employment.

“Dar24 Media is focused on promoting positive change in Tanzanian society, including youth. That's why we launched the campaign. We believe that many young people participating in sports will see the value of their lives through talent and will not have time to think of using and trafficking drugs,” Kondo as quoted by The Guardian.

He said the Fifth-Phase government has been very successful in the war against drugs, but the world has not yet succeeded in eradicating it completely.

“Thus, we’re supporting these efforts by motivating young people who are the group most affected. And we believe if we can take good care of this national workforce we will continue to grow economically and achieve a higher economy,” the organiser said.

Kondo said the festival will be held every year as it has shown great response to the youth and talents of its kind, asking football stakeholders and youth development enthusiasts to support the festival in terms of status and resources.

The country representative of La Liga Alvaro Paya said the leadership of the league saw the efforts made by the Tanzanian government and Dar24 Media’s efforts in promoting sports and changing the lives of young people, something which is in line with La Liga mission of promoting football in the world.

“So, they have decided to unite in promoting football to unveil talents and save lives.”

" is blessed with different talents, we believe there are many Lionel Messi here and what is needed is to create a better environment for them to be seen.

"But in order to achieve their dreams, it is important to avoid drug use. That is why we as La Liga saw the Dar24 campaign as a success and joined forces to run the 'La Liga Street' competition through the 'Shtuka' campaign,” said Paya.

He said the efforts of the Tanzanian government in promoting talent are encouraging, calling on sports stakeholders to intensify their efforts and establish sports schools to prepare young people from an early age.

Paya expressed his happiness to see the great response of the youth and thanked the leadership of all eight teams that participated with his players which are Mgosi Sports Academy, Kitanki, Palianda FC, Shoka FC, Friends Corner, Sandali FC, Sports Link Academy, and NVRF.