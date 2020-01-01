Kisinda: I am yet to reach my playing level at Yanga SC

The new signing from Congo admits he is yet to hit form and calls for patience from the Jangwani fans

Young Africans (Yanga SC) winger Tuisila Kisinda has maintained he is yet to hit his level while turning out for the side.

The player who signed for the Jangwani giants from AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), has been a key figure in the team’s Mainland matches.

Despite starting in all the three matches they have played in so far in the league, Kisinda has now said he is yet to hit his form but will reach his ideal level soon.

“I want to plead with the fans to remain calm because I know I am yet to hit my level of playing,” Kisinda is quoted by Sokaletu. “If you ask me, I must admit I have not played to my level, but I am sure that in few matches to come, I will regain my fitness and my level of playing.”

On the Tanzanian league, Kisinda said: “I am learning a lot now, and I have realized the league has good players and so you also have to be good to compete here, I want to fight hard and return to my form.

“Tanzania league is also very competitive, every team is fighting for the points and a win, so you have to be at your best to get a win, there is no small team in the league, both are the same.”

Kisinda has only managed one pass which resulted in the goal scored by another new signing Tonombe Mukoko when they beat Kagera Sugar 1-0.

Yanga are currently in Morogoro, where they are scheduled to take on Mtibwa Sugar in a league match at Jamhuri Stadium.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic has challenged his strikers, led by Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong, to make sure they score as many goals as possible.

“At some point, a win is a win because it gives you maximum points and the result that you want and also helps us to remain on course to achieve our target but I must admit we are yet to reach the level that I want my players to play, especially on scoring goals,” Krmpotic told reporters.

Yanga started the season with a 1-1 draw against Tanzania Prisons, then beat Mbeya City 1-0 and followed it up with another 1-0 win over Kagera Sugar in a match played last Saturday.