Kisiki of Simba SC to replace Morris in Tanzania squad for Chan

The veteran defender is set to retire with a special match pitting Taifa Stars against DR Congo on Sunday at Mkapa Stadium

coach Etienne Ndayiragije has named Simba SC defender Ibrahim Kisiki to replace Aggrey Morris in the squad for the Chan tournament.

The veteran Morris is set to retire officially from international football on Sunday and with this development, the Burundian tactician has opted to hand Kisiki a place in the squad for the Chan competition to be held in from January 16.

“We have picked Ibrahim Kisiki to replace Morris as the veteran is retiring on Sunday,” Ndayiragije told reporters in Dar es Salaam on Friday, ahead of the team’s friendly against DR Congo, which is organised to bid farewell to the player.

The friendly will be played at Benjamin Mkapa on Sunday in honour to Morris’ unconditional services to the national team and will also be used to gauge the team’s preparedness ahead of the Chan competition.

The two teams will again play in January 13 in another build up encounter before Tanzania names their final squad for the finals in Cameroon.

In a recent interview, Morris revealed his decision to quit the game by explaining to Daily News: “If you can see now, there are good defenders like Bakari Mwamnyeto, Ame Ally and others who are really doing a good job and it is high time for them to seize the challenge.

“There are many better centre backs which the country is blessed with and I cannot mention them all but, the bottom line is that now, Taifa Stars is rich with prolific central defenders and this is the best time for them to play.”

Morris also remembered his first match for Taifa Stars – a friendly against in 2010 – where he came on in the second half to replace Kelvin Yondani.

“After that, we went to play in Rwanda where I was also featured and that is when my international career with Taifa Stars commenced until now when I am hanging my playing boots for the national team,” Morris continued.

Idd Cheche, who coached the player at national and team level, has described Morris as a player who always played his heart out for the national team and also the team he turned out for.

“Even at training sessions, he used to entice his colleagues to work hard and whenever the final results went against his side, you can see how painful he felt deep in his heart,” Cheche told Daily News.

“As he retires, it will be wise for him to help other emerging players such that even though he will not actively be involved, he can render his support through the provision of good manners on how players ought to live both on and off the pitch.”

Tanzania full Squad: Aishi Manula (Simba SC), Juma Kaseja (KMC FC), Dan Mgore (Biashara United, Abdutwalib Mshery (Mtiwa Sugar), Shomari Kapombe (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Edward Manyama (Namungo FC), Yassin Mustapha (Young Africans).

Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Aggrey Moris (Azam FC), Carlos Protas (Namungo FC), Said Ndemla (Simba SC), Baraka Majogoro (Mtibwa Sugar), Yussuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar),

Ayoub Lyanga (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Rajab Athuman (Gwambina FC), Ditram Nchimbi (Young Africans), Deus Kaseke (Young Africans), John Bocco (Simba SC), Lucas Kikoti (Namungo FC), Farid Mussa (Young Africans), Adam Adam (JKT Tanzania), Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar),

Abdulrazack Hamza (Mbeya City U20), Khelfine Salum (Azam U20), Samuel Jackson (Ihefu FC U20), Omari Omari (Tanzania U17), Pascal Gudance (Azam FC U20).