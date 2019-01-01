Kinondoni Municipal Council overcome Kariobangi Sharks in friendly match

The Kenyan side has been defeated in their second friendly match in Tanzania

Kinondoni Municipal Council FC have defeated Kenyan ( ) side 2-1 in a friendly match played in Dar es Salaam, .

The hosts took the lead in the 21st minute through Patrick Segre before Julius Masaba equalized for the Kenyan side two minutes later as the first half ended in a 1-1 draw.

Vitalis Mayanga scored the winning goal for the Tanzanian top side as Kariobangi Sharks failed to pick a win after two friendly matches away from home.

William Muluya made changes in his team which played against Yanga SC and only retained Patrick Ngunyi in the starting line-up.

's 2018 Sportpesa winners drew 1-1 with Yanga SC in an earlier match during the Mwananchi Day's celebrations. The Muluya-led team have now had three high profile friendly matches as they prepare to open their new KPL campaign with a match against on August 30 at Kasarani Stadium.

They hosted and defeated English Premier League outfit 4-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regular time.