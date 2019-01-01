Kimanzi could have included Makwatta in Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup squad - Kenyatta

The tactician believes the Ingwe striker is a quality player who could have made an impact for the defending champions.

Former Harambee Stars custodian Ken Kenyatta admits he could have included John Makwatta in the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup squad.

The AFC attacker is one of the players who coach Francis Kimanzi dropped from his squad, which is in to defend the title they won in 2017 in Kenya.

The current Talanta FC coach insists Makwatta is a good player who can get the team out of trouble.

"Well, every coach has his way of playing and Kimanzi is not an exception," Kenyatta told Goal on Sunday.

"On my part, I could have stuck with Makwatta anytime, he is a striker who can get you out of trouble. When a chance comes his way, you are sure he will finish it, he is a quality player who could have been included in the team to compete for the regional title."

However, the former Ushuru FC coach is hopeful Kenya will go all the way to successfully defend the title they won two years ago.

"It is going to be a tough game for sure, but I believe Kenya will go all the way to the finals. When you are a champion, you have to show it on the pitch; yes, Uganda and will offer Stiff competition but I believe Harambee Stars will show what they are made off on the pitch," Kenyatta concluded.