Kikwete: Yanga SC must involve members to make transformation a success

The former President warned the Jangwani Street-based club not to ignore their members as they embark on a new beginning

Former President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete has warned Yanga SC they must involve all members if they are to succeed in their latest bid to transform the club.

On Sunday, Kikwete was the chief guest as the Mainland Premier League outfit signed a historic deal with a consultancy firm from , which will help provide counsel to the club in its transformation and development process.

La Liga’s consulting work with Yanga will be carried out with the support of , a leading La Liga team which will contribute its strategic vision to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Yanga‘s resource management and complete its evolution into a leading club in Tanzania.

The agreement was signed in Dar es Salaam following several months of negotiations. Yanga president Msindo Msholla and Hersi Ally Said, of GSM Group, signed the agreement in person while Oscar Mayo represented La Liga.

Kikwete, who is a sworn Yanga fan, has now challenged the club’s top officials to make sure they fully engage members in all the steps they will make so as to have the exercise yield positive results.

“I understand this is not the first time for Yanga to try to transform the club as two attempts in the past failed and this happens to be the third trial if I am not mistaken,” Kikwete is quoted by Daily News.

“From what I have seen so far, I believe that this time, the system will succeed because the committee which has been formed to navigate the whole process is aware of the problems facing the club and want to find a long-lasting solution to them.”

He also welcomed the move by the club to invite all branch leaders from across the country for a seminar on how the whole project will work.

“Sometimes, you may come up with a good plan but if you fail to present it well, others will oppose it from being implemented and I think the past attempts were not successful because of failure to engage well members and let them know in details of what you want to accomplish,” Kikwete continued.

Meanwhile, Yanga president Msolla clarified all the final decisions concerning the transformation will only be delivered by the club and not La Liga.

“LaLiga are there to give us the right way to follow but not necessarily to make decisions on our behalf. Our goal is to help Yanga stand by itself as such, we will always work in cooperation with members of the club to reach our target,” Msholla is quoted by Daily News.

La Liga will be tasked with providing a global vision of the football industry from its position as one of the best leagues in the world, while Sevilla will offer its advice as an internationally renowned club and its business model.