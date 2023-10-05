Slightly too big! Kieran Trippier's son models Kylian Mbappe's shirt after Newcastle thrash PSG 4-1 on St James' Park Champions League return

Kylian Mbappe's shirt was slightly too big for Kieran Trippier's son, who is a huge admirer of the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

Trippier's son a Mbappe fan

English defender asked for the forward's shirt

Mbappe obliged the request after the match

WHAT HAPPENED? Champions League football returned to St. James' Park after a hiatus of 20 years and it was a night to remember as Newcastle thrashed the reigning French champions 4-1 on Wednesday evening. Miguel Almiron, Dan Burn, Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar were on target for the Magpies while Lucas Hernandez found the net for the visitors.

Although Mbappe had a night to forget, he did not turn down Trippier's request for his shirt since the defender's son happens to be a mega-fan of the 2018 World Cup winner.

The kid wasted no time in modelling the jersey, which turned out to be massively oversized!

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trippier had earlier revealed that his son keeps watching Mbappe's videos on YouTube and would rather walk out with the French star than him as a mascot.

Longstaff was also vying for Mbappe's jersey for his brother but it seems that he will have to wait for the next leg at Parc des Princes on November 28.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will return to action against West Ham on Sunday in the Premier League, while PSG will make a trip to Rennes on the same day.