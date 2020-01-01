Kichuya: Simba SC new signing cleared to feature in league

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed their new signing will be available for selection after being cleared

Simba SC have received a major boost after new signing Shiza Kizuya was cleared to play in the Mainland .

The Mainland giants re-signed the Tanzanian forward on transfer deadline day (January 15) but they were unable to use the services of the player because he had not received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Hati ya Uhamisho wa Kimataifa (ITC) ya Shiza Kichuya imefika. Sasa tupo huru kumtumia kwenye mchezo wowote iwapo kocha mkuu atahataji kumtumia. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/pmt8yFx7cU — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) February 4, 2020

Kichuya had left Simba in 2018 on a loan move to the Egyptian Second Division side Pharco FC. Pharco then loaned the Tanzanian winger to Premier League side ENPPI Club in January 2019 but the 23-year-old failed to live up to expectations and rejoined the VPL champions.

Simba have now confirmed they are free to use the player after they received the ITC from the Egyptian club.

“Simba can now use [Kichuya] when the coach wants to because he has been cleared and received his papers from ,” the club said in a statement.

Kichuya initially joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in 2015 from Mtibwa Sugar. He made 75 appearances and scored 17 goals before venturing North.