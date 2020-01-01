Kichuya: Simba SC confirm re-signing of Tanzania striker

The deal was completed just sixty minutes before the transfer window was closed

Simba SC have completed the transfer move of forward Shiza Kichuya.

The Mainland giants re-signed the Tanzanian forward just an hour before the Vodacom (VPL) transfer window shut at midnight on January 15. Kichuya had left Simba in 2018 on a loan move to the Egyptian Second Division side Pharco FC.

Kichuya initially joined the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in 2015 from Mtibwa Sugar, made 75 appearances and scored 17 goals before venturing into the north.

“The child has returned home. Shiza Ramadhan Kichuya has returned to the club of his life,” Simba announced on their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the VPL leaders will face Mbao FC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in a league encounter on January 16. It will be Simba's first league engagement since losing to Mtibwa Sugar 1-0 on Monday in a Mapinduzi Cup final in Zanzibar.

Head coach Sven Vandenbroeck states his players are now ready for Mbao despite humiliation by the Sugar Millers at the beginning of the week.

“I know this match is going to be very tough but our objective, as is always in other matches, will be to pick all points from Mbao,” he told Mwanaspoti.

“The results in Zanzibar [the final game against Mtibwa Sugar] is now some past news for us and we are focused on our next assignments.”

Vandenbroeck is expected to miss Mzamiru Yassin, Miraji Athuman and Deo Kanda who were injured in the previous matches.

The match will start at 16:00 EAT.