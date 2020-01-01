Kibu Vicuna – No team is perfect

The Spanish coach expects a difficult game on Saturday when they face Churchill Brothers in Goa…

haven’t lost a single game since their early season defeat to in the . From a possible 30 points, Bagan have gone on to pick as many as 28 points which only goes to show how they have dominated in the I-League this term.

Coach Vibu Vicuna was asked as to what has changed their since the 4-2 defeat to Churchill Brothers back in December as Bagan are now the favourites to clinch the league title.

“The results changed for us. That is the only change since the defeat. We have been training in a similar way since the start of the season. We are improving. The team is playing better in every game and that is why we are getting good results. We are better than what we were since they beat us in Kalyani.

“It is not possible to win the trophy with 29 points. We are focussing only on the next game. It is a very important match. It is against Churchill and they have won the last two matches. It will be a difficult match. We are focused only on the next match, not on the next eight games,” said Vicuna.

However, he mentioned that every team has a weakness which can be exploited by an opponent. He went on to claim that FC, who are unbeaten in the this season, also have a few weak areas which was exposed as seen in the midweek UEFA fixture against .

“Every team has their strengths and weaknesses. Even Liverpool have weaknesses. This is football. You cannot be perfect. We are focussing on our game. We have our tactical dimension and we will play taking into consideration the aptitudes of the opponent,” he opined.