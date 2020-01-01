Kibu Vicuna: Mohun Bagan focused ahead of key game

Mohun Bagan are one win away from confirming the I-League title...

head coach Kibu Vicuna is not feeling the pressure to land three points against , a win that could see the Mariners seal the title at the Kalyani Municipal Corporation Stadium, West Bengal, on Tuesday.

"No pressure to try and get three points in the next match," he said. "We know that the match is going to be difficult because Aizawl have good players and they have been performing well in the last (few) games, but we have to be focused on ourselves and play our game."

The last time the two sides met, the tie ended in a goalless draw and the Spaniard is also aware of the Mizoram-based team's ability to cause upsets.

"We played the first match of the league against Aizawl. They were better in the first half, the second half was evener. Since then, they have roped in new players. Every match against Aizawl is looking like very close games as they are getting a lot of draws. So it's going to be hard for us (too)," Vicuna admitted.

With Fran Morante suspended for the tie, the Bagan gaffer has hinted that it could be anyone's evening to slot in at centre back.

"We have different possibilities to play Gurjinder [Kumar] or Kimkima (Lalchhawnkima) as a central defender. We also have the possibility of playing Daneil Cyrus who is recovering well and going to be ready for tomorrow's (Tuesday) match.

"We are focused only on the next game. Tomorrow is a key game for us and so I'm not thinking about Joseba Beitia or Fran Gonzalez being on three yellow cards," Vicuna signed off.