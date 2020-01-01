Kibu Vicuna: We have to take care of Aser Dipanda

The Spanish coach might try out a different combination against Punjab...

Kibu Vicuna had no qualms in accepting that former player Aser Dipanda will be a threat on Sunday when the Mariners will host Punjab FC, as the Cameroonian has already 10 goals in this season. He will return to face his former employers with a point to prove and that makes him even more dangerous.

"Dicka (Aser Dipanda) is a good player. He is the top scorer. I understand his emotions. He is one of the best strikers in the league. He is in good form and we have to take care of him," said a cautious Vicuna.

The Spaniard is upbeat to continue the winning momentum and he is not willing to settle for anything less than three points. Punjab are also striking the right chords but the coach is not worried about his opponent's recent successes.

"The next match is always the most important one. The team doesn't matter. They are doing well. They have good players and good forwards. We are confident. We have trained well and I am happy with the way, we are progressing. I don't know about the result but we will go for three points. Every team is definitely more motivated at this stage. But it is going to get tougher not only for us, for all teams as well."

Avilash Paul has joined Mohun Bagan on loan to strengthen Bagan's goalkeeping department which has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons since the beginning of the season. But Vicuna kept backing his erstwhile keepers and suggested that Sankar Roy might continue to be his first choice.

"Sankar has been playing well. He made great saves against Punjab. It earned us a point. The team is having good results. We are happy with all the goalkeepers."

Daniel Cyrus will not be able to play a full part against Punjab and the tactician seemed open to trying out a different combination in defense. But Vicuna refused to agree that beating Punjab will be a big stride in pocketing the title.

"Chennai (City) won with 43 points. We have 23. I don't think if we win tomorrow, the league is ours," opined the former Wisla Plock manager.

Joseba Beitia accompanied his coach and the midfielder assured the Bagan faithful that he has shrugged off any discomfort in his calf muscle and is raring to go against Punjab. He heaped praise on Papa Babacar Diawara and agreed that his goals have come in good time for Mohun Bagan.

The academy product has been the linchpin in midfield for the green and maroons and when asked about the changes in his team which might require him to take up different positions he replied," I will be playing football, so things don't change for me. I can play in any position, number 6 or 8 or 10. All are the same. It will not be any problem."

Beitia is determined to get the three points and is not concerned about the reinforcements that Punjab have brought in since they last met almost a month back.

"There will be one ball and it will be 11 vs 11. Our job is to win. I am not concerned about the changes in Punjab's team," concluded the player.