Kibu: Mbeya City striker speaks amid Yanga SC and Simba SC interest

The Kariakoo giants have shown interest in bringing the striker who featured for Tanzania against Malawi in a friendly, on board

Mbeya City striker Dennis Kibu has revealed he has been in touch with both Simba SC and Yanga SC concerning a possible move when the transfer window swings open.

Kibu has been an outstanding player for Mbeya City in the season that is about to end and his performance has generated interest from the Premier League giants.

The forward, however, has stated it is Yanga who have shown more desire to sign him even though he has not decided on his next move.

"You know, football is my job and it is sometimes hard to explicitly explain which team I will be playing for next season. What I need to do is to make a mark with Mbeya City so that when I leave, I can be remembered for what I did," Kibu told Mwanaspoti.

"Of the two major teams in the country, Yanga appear to be more serious to me because they have had numerous discussions with my handlers. will not take long, since I am waiting for the season to conclude so that I can make the next move known.

"I have to make a decision whether to remain with Mbeya or sign for one of the giants."

Kibu was praised by Simba head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa after a recent league encounter between the sides which Weklundu wa Msimbazi won by a 4-1 margin.

"If he gets more time to play, he can develop into one of the finest players around and any coach who would play against him has to come with an efficient strategy to stop him," the coach told the publication.

Yanga are looking for a striker after the current ones have failed to make the desired impact. Apart from Yacouba Sogne, Michael Sarpong, Fiston Abdulrazak, and Saidi Ntibanzokiza have not managed to find the back of the net regularly.

Recently, Timu ya Wananchi was linked with Zambian international Lazarous Kambole before talks collapsed due to the players' demands.

Simba, on the other hand, have three key goal scorers in Chris Mugalu, Meddie Kagere, and captain John Bocco, and coach Da Rosa recently stated that he is not interested in bringing in a local forward.