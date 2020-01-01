Kibaya’s strike helps Mtibwa Sugar end Azam FC’s impeccable Premier League record

It is the first time the Ice-cream Makers have lost a game after seven matches unbeaten into the relatively new 2020/21 season

Azam FC lost their first Mainland tie on Monday after going down 1-0 to Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium.

Azam had gone for seven matches unbeaten but their impeccable start has come to an abrupt end courtesy of Jaffary Kibaya’s second-half strike.

The result means the Ice-cream Makers have failed to extend their lead further away from Yanga SC who defeated Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) on Sunday. Azam, however, remain the leaders with 21 points as Yanga are second with 19.

More teams

Kibaya scored two minutes after the hour mark after the two sides fought hard but were unable to break the deadlock in the first half and in the first 15 minutes of the subsequent half.

The win is the second straight one for the Sugar Millers after picking up a similar result against Namungo FC in the previous encounter.

The loss has seen Azam fail to keep a clean sheet – as they had done in six out of seven matches while goalkeeper David Mapigano was in charge - for the second time since the league began.

The Aristica Cioaba side had established themselves as a ruthless team in front of goal given that they had scored 14 goals in the seven matches but were unable to breach Mtibwa’s defence which had failed to keep a clean sheet in five of their last six matches.

Mtibwa Sugar are now in position 10 with 11 points and their next game will be against Kagera Sugar on November 1. Azam will hope to resuscitate their campaign when they host JKT at Chamazi Sports Complex on the same day.

Meanwhile, Dodoma Jiji went down at home to Tanzania Prisons with a 1-0 margin.

Article continues below

The goal that separated the debutants and Tanzania Prisons was scored by Ramadhan Ibata in the 88th minute. The two sides are tied on points as they have 12 each after eight matches.

Yanga now are the only remaining side which had not lost a game although they dropped points when they drew 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons in the season-opening game.

Defending champions Simba SC lost the second match when they allowed Ruvu Shooting to pick up a 1-0 win in Dar es Salaam.