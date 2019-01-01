Kibaya, Katwila and Mtibwa Sugar win October awards

Tanzanian giants Simba SC's players and coach missed out on the latest monthly awards

Mtibwa Sugar have been named the best performers of the Tanzanian after they produced the player and coach of the month of October.

The Football Awards committee have crowned Mtibwa attacking midfielder Jafari Kibaya and head coach Zuberi Katwila, the winners of the best player and coach respectively.

The award for the coach was being held by Patrick Aussems of Simba SC while the players’ award was won by striker Meddie Kagere also of Simba in September.

Kibaya scored two goals in four games for his side to enable them to defeat Ndandi FC 1-0, Polisi Tanzania 2-0 and Coastal Union 2-1 before losing 1-0 to the league debutants.

The players who were shortlisted for the October award included Mwadui striker Gerard Mathias who scored his team’s winning goal against Simba and Ditram Nchimbi of Polisi Tanzania who netted a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw with Young Africans (Yanga SC).

Meanwhile, Mtibwa rose from position 19 in the league to 11th in October, and the club has now settled in 9th place in the standings after collecting 12 points from 10 matches.