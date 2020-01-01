Khwelo reveals why Simba SC have suffered back-to-back defeats in the league

The former coach gives two reasons he thinks are affecting the results for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the top-flight

Former Simba SC coach Jamhuri Khwelo has revealed two key reasons he feels have contributed to the team’s back-to-back defeats in the Mainland .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have suffered two defeats in a row – a 1-0 defeat against Prisons and the same margin result against Ruvu Shooting.

As the team prepares to take on Mwadui FC at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday, Khwelo believes the ageing players at Simba and injuries have contributed to poor results in recent weeks.

“For now Simba are struggling with bad results because of two things, first of all, the main problem affecting them is the ageing players they have in the squad, and it is giving them problems to dominate matches,” Khwelo is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Secondly, they have a lot of injuries to key players, and this has given the coach hard times to pick his squad for matches, and definitely it will affect the results of any team if you don’t have your key players in the squad.

“When the players pick up injuries, it takes much time for the team to get ready and return and it does force the coach to change a winning combination, the same problem now happening at Simba.”

Simba are currently playing minus key players – striker Meddie Kagere, winger Gerson Fraga, Shomari Kapombe – both of whom are out with long term injuries.

Against Mwadui, Simba will miss the services of forward Bernard Morrison who was banned for three matches following violent conduct during their match against Ruvu Shooting on Monday.

Morrison was involved in a physical altercation with Juma Nyoso – who has also been banned and fined - after Simba had been awarded a penalty in the 71st minute.

The Ghanaian was irked by a Shabani Msala poor challenge on Luis Miquissone as he entered into Ruvu Shooting's area. As the players surrounded the referee before he awarded a penalty, Morrison appeared from the back and punched the Ruvu Shooting star and that escalated the tension even further.

Apart from the Mwadui fixture, Morrison, who was also fined TSh500,000, will also miss the derby against Young Africans (Yanga SC) on November 7 and also the clash against Kagera Sugar.