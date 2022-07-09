Khune needs a spiritual doctor for hidden problems at Kaizer Chiefs - Lamola alleges

The 35-year-old shot-stopper has been struggling for game time at Amakhosi after falling down the pecking order

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Vusi Lamola feels problems between goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and the club are hidden and might need spiritual intervention.

Khune did not make a single Premier Soccer League appearance last season and only featured on the bench as a substitute goalkeeper twice.

He played just one game in the MTN8 quarter-finals, although he started two games for the Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup.

"And I’ve always said if a club finds it necessary to have a medical doctor, it’s equally important to have a spiritual doctor as well because you are dealing with hidden problems here,” Lamola told Soccer Laduma.

“Don’t focus on the monetary value of paying such an individual, but rather look at what good their presence will do for the club.”

Lamola suspects Khune does not have a good relationship with Amakhosi management and that could be the reason why he is not playing.

The former Chiefs midfielder believes the veteran keeper is not happy at Naturena and that is what is affecting him.

“Seemingly, he’s not having a good relationship with the management, and once you are unhappy, you will not produce your best, and with Khune, we don’t know what causes this state of unhappiness,” said Lamola.

“Is it the money? The attitude? We don’t know. Some players aren’t bold enough to express their grievances publicly; they’d rather choose to die inside. He seems very unhappy to me, and it’s hard to tell what his differences with the club are, especially with management.”

Brandon Petersen, Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma were being selected ahead of Khune last season.

Chiefs have since offloaded Akpeyi and are yet to sign a replacement for the Nigerian goalkeeper.

With Khune having attended a goalkeeper coach course recently, rumours suggested that he could be appointed as Chiefs’ goalkeeper trainer.

Amakhosi currently does not have a goalkeeper coach and Aubrey Mathibe who is with their reserve team has been training first-team keepers following the departure of Lee Baxter.