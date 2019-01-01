Khalifa: Uganda coach picks U-17 squad for Cosafa Women’s U-17 Championship

The U-17 national team head coach is optimistic his side will put up a good show in the forthcoming tournament in Mauritius

coach Ayub Khalifa has named his final squad for the 2019 Cosafa Women’s U-17 Championship, which will be staged in Mauritius from September 20-29.

Khalifa put the players through a rigorous training regime before settling on his final 20 names, which he hopes will help the East African side to the title.

“We have had enough time to test all the players and finally came up with the final list which will represent the country in Cosafa,” Khalifa is quoted by the NewVision.

“Teamwork is our strength and the attitude of the players is high. We are ready to compete with the best.”

Uganda are seeking to emulate fellow East Africans , who lifted the recent 2019 Cosafa Women’s U-20 Championship in , becoming the first guest nation to take home a Cosafa trophy.

Khalifa has picked striker Juliet Nalukenge as skipper of the side and says they are entering the final phase of readiness for the competition.

The team will travel to Mauritius on Wednesday after completing a 10-day camp in Njeru.

Uganda, which is placed in Group A, will play Zambia in their opening game on Friday at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Luis.

Then they will face the hosts on Sunday before finalising the group matches with Comoros on September 24 at the MFA Technical Facility.

The top two teams in Group A and B will qualify for the semi-finals.

Final squad:

Nyayenga Daphine (GK) (Uganda Martyrs HS), Namusisi Joan (GK) (Mukono HS), Nasasira Gift (GK) (Gadafi Integrated), Akadinda Gilian (Olila HS), Atwine Precious (Upper Hill College), Musibika Stella (Kawempe Muslim SS), Akiror Patricia (Masaka SS), Adokole Bira (Amus College), Namaganda Zaitun (Taggy HS), Komuntale Sumayah (King of Kings), Nadunga Bira (Olila HS), Nakacwa Kevin (Uganda Martyrs HS), Nangonzi Maureen (Mukono HS), Nakacwa Samali (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nalukenge Juliet (Kawempe Muslim SS), Najjemba Fauzia (Mukono HS), Nagadya Catherine (Katuuso Community SS), Kunihira Margret (Kawempe Muslim), Nyinagahirwa Shakira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Nandago Hadijah (Kawempe Muslim SS).