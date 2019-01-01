Kgatlana beats Oshoala and Ordega to African Women Player of the Year award

The South African star claims the crown after helping her country to a first ever Women's World Cup qualification and runners-up finish at Awcon

Thembi Kgatlana has been named the winner of the 2018 African Women Player of the Year prize.

Kgatlana was crowned the best women's player in Africa in 2018 at a Gala in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday, after edging out Nigerian duo of Asisat Oshoala and Francisca Ordega.

The South African had a tournament to remember as her country finished as runners-up at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana and secured a maiden Women's World Cup ticket.

Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana is African Women's Player of the Year 2018 #AiteoCAFAwards18 pic.twitter.com/uZCNeq0CGE — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 8, 2019

The Houston Dash star's heroics in Ghana, where she emerged top scorer of the tournament after netting five goals and was named the Most Valuable Player saw her beat three-time winner Oshoala to the crown.

Thus, the 22-year-old becomes the second South African to be named as Africa' best after Noko Matlou.

The crowning of the Randfontein-born player has temporarily halted Oshoala's dreams to win the award three times in a row and equal record four-time winner Perpetua Nkwocha.