Key players omitted from next Malaysia U-22 training camp

Head coach Ong Kim Swee has chosen to give the newcomers in his squad with more chances to prove themselves.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U-22 head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has listed 25 names for his side's next training camp, ahead of the 2020 AFC U-23 Championship qualifying round in March. Editors' Picks Chelsea loan army: Kenedy, Mason Mount and the talents who have been sent away this summer

January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: PSG make huge offer for Ajax duo De Jong & De Ligt

Guardiola warns Man City against 'huge mistake' as they try to chase down Liverpool

Solskjaer on his Man United future: I don't want to leave!

The training camp, which will begin in Kelana Jaya on January 9 and culminate in a January 13-19 trip to Bangkok to play in three friendly matches, however will not be joined by several of their key players.

For example, the names of Akhyar Rashid, Safawi Rasid, Syahmi Safari and Syamer Kutty Abba, who recently turned out for the Malaysia senior team in the 2018 AFF Championship, are absent from the list. Also left out from the list were defender Dominic Tan and goalkeeper Haziq Nadzli, two players from the previous squad which reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 edition, who are still eligible for the next cycle.

However, according to Kim Swee, this camp has been arranged with the emphasis of providing more opportunities for the new faces to prove themselves.

"This (the camp) will provide a better picture and the chance to try out more combinations before the final camp is arranged in March for the AFC qualifiers, which will include Safawi, Syahmi, Syamer Kutty, Haziq, Dominic and the rest," he wrote on his Twitter account.

Furthermore, it is believed that Syahmi, Akhyar, Safawi and Syamer have been left out in order to allow them to join their respective clubs' pre-season preparations. Many of the Malaysia internationals only joined their clubs' pre-season training in the past week, having been given a break after helping the national team reach second place in the AFF Championship.

The 25-man training camp list:

NO. NAME CLUB 1. DANIEL AMIER NORHISHAM FELDA UNITED FC 2. MUHAMMAD ZAHRIL AZRI FELDA UNITED FC 3. MUHAMMAD AZRI AB GHANI FELDA UNITED FC 4. AZARUL NAZARITH FELDA UNITED FC 5. MOHAMAD HARIZ KAMARUDIN JOHOR DARUL TA’ZIM II 6. MOHD FAZRUL DANEL MOHD NIZAM KEDAH 7. NIK AKIF SYAHIRAN NIK MAT KELANTAN 8. MUHAMMAD DANIAL HAQIM DRAMAN KELANTAN 9. MOHAMAD SHARUL NIZAM ROS HASNI KELANTAN 10. MUHAMMAD SYAIFUL ALIAS KELANTAN 11. AFIQ SALUDDIN KELANTAN 12. MUHD JUZAERUL JASMI KELANTAN 13. MUHAMMAD DANISH HAZIQ SAIPUL HISHAM NEGERI SEMBILAN 14. KOGILESWARAN RAJ PAHANG 15. MOHD FAISAL ABDUL HALIM PAHANG 16. MUHAMMAD NAZIRUL AFIF IBRAHIM PERAK 17. DAMIEN LIM CHIEN KHAI PKNS 18. ARIFF AR RASYID ARIFFIN PKNS 19. MUHAMMAD JAFRI CHEW PKNS 20. ARIUSDIUS JAIS SABAH 21. EVAN WENSLEY WENCESLAUS SABAH 22. JORDON OLLERENSHAW SABAH 23. MUHAMMAD AMIRUL HAZIQ RASMIZAL SELANGOR 24. MUHAMMAD IZZAN SYAHMI MUSTAPA TERENGGANU 25. KHATUL ANUAR MD JALIL KUALA LUMPUR

Kim Swee has had considerable success with the junior side in the past two years. In July 2017, he guided them to the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship finals as qualification group champions, before ending their Southeast Asian Games campaign as runners up less than a month later. In the AFC finals in January 2018, they became the first ever Southeast Asian side to reach the knockout stage in the competition, before they were edged out 2-1 by South Korea in the quarter-finals. They then exacted revenge against the same side in the 2018 Asian Games to emerge as group winners, although the East Asian side would go on to win the tournament.

Most recently, Kim Swee's charges finished the 2018 Newspaper Cup in third place.

In the 2020 edition qualifiers, Malaysia have been drawn in Group J alongside China, Laos and the Philippines, with the six matches set to be held in Malaysia. Group winners will earn automatic spots in the finals, alongside four best second-place finishers.

The finals, set to be held in Thailand in January 2020, will see the top three finishers also qualifying to the 2020 Olympics.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos!