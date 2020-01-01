Kevin-Prince Boateng returns to Super Lig action in Besiktas loss by Antalyaspor

The Ghanaian forward played for 65 minutes with the Black Eagles suffering defeat on their turf

Kevin-Prince Boateng was back in action for from the resumption of the Turkish Super Lig, but he was on the losing side of 2-1 defeat to Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park on Saturday evening.

Football in the Turkish top-flight had been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic which has affected more than 170,00 people till date in the country.

The last game Besiktas played before the lockdown was against Istanbul rivals which ended in a goalless draw.

On Saturday however, they started on the back foot with Sinan Gumus and Amilton Silva scoring for the visitors in the 15th and 35th minute of play respectively.

Adem Ljajic scored the consolation goal for Besiktas in the 68th minute off the bench.

Boateng was on the pitch for 65 minutes and had a decent outing, with a total of three shots, two of which were blocked. He also produced 45 touches and 30 accurate passes at an impressive 93%, the fifth-highest behind Franco-Cameroonian Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, international and loanee Mohamed Elneny, Mali winger Abdoulaye Diaby and Ljajic.

The 33-year old international made one key pass, played two successful long balls and won six of 10 total duels. He was also fouled by the opposition three times.

Boateng – who is presently on loan from Italian side , has now made seven apperances, scoring two goals. His first was on his debut in a 3-0 win over Gaziantep while the second was in a 2-2 draw at home to Trabzonspor.

Elneny played the entire game but was booked in the 32nd minute for a foul. The 27-year old had 103 accurate passes and 118 touches, both the highest of any Besiktas player.

Diaby meanwhile made 28 touches, 21 accurate passes and was flagged offside three times before going off for Nkoudou at the start of the second half.

Besiktas have now lost nine games in the Super Lig this season, winning 13 and drawing five.

They remain in fifth spot on the table, but could see their five-point gap away from qualification widen should Sivasspor see off Denizlispor at the Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium on Monday night.